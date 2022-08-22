106,452 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 106,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CMI opened at $228.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average of $205.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.10.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

