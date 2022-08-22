118,321 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 118,321 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 96.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.52.

Autodesk stock opened at $222.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

