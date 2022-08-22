2,504 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $39.80 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

