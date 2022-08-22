254 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,249,000 after buying an additional 59,577 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $163.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.20.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

