266 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $147.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

