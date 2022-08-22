307 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

GE stock opened at $77.72 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

