43,100 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.