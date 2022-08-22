479 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 60.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 41.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

NYSE:APH opened at $79.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.