598 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 598 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in V.F. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in V.F. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.06.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.