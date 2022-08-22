65 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $406.90 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.62.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

