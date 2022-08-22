Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,874 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $756,928,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 650,729 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,453,000 after buying an additional 453,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,188,000 after buying an additional 280,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

