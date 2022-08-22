Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,608 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

