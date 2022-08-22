Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $438,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Price Performance

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $55.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

