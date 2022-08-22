Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $439,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.0 %
PEAK stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78.
Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
