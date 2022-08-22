Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $439,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

PEAK stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.