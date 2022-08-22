Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $439,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $113.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.