Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $504,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $161.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.02 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.13.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

