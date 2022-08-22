Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,646,000 after acquiring an additional 963,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0 %

ON opened at $72.53 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.