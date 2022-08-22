Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $78.46 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

