Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 56,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $106.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

