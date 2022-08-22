Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

