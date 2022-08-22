Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Alarm.com worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,986,523. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

