Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 497.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $26,480,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 212,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.31 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

