Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $163.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $172.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

