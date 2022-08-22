Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in Alkermes by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alkermes by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Alkermes by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 620,848 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,223,000 after buying an additional 608,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $12,260,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

