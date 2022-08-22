Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is People s United Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

