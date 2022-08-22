Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

