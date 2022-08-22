Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2022 – Aris Water Solutions had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

8/9/2022 – Aris Water Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2022 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00.

8/5/2022 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Aris Water Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Get Aris Water Solutions Inc alerts:

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.