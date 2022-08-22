Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/11/2022 – Aris Water Solutions had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..
- 8/9/2022 – Aris Water Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/9/2022 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2022 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00.
- 8/5/2022 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2022 – Aris Water Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.58.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
