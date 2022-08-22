Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ANET opened at $130.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,552 shares of company stock worth $78,016,688. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

