Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) Director Sells C$112,000.00 in Stock

Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE – Get Rating) Director Alexandre Nicolas Heath sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,000.

Alexandre Nicolas Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Alexandre Nicolas Heath sold 300 shares of Asante Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total value of C$423.00.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Asante Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.18.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

