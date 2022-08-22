Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Avista worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avista Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.44%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

