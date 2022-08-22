Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $286.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.20.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

