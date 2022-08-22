Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $55.73 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

