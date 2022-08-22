California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells $63,040.00 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

