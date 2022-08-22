Cavalier Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 154,514 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,797 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,842,290,000 after purchasing an additional 219,806 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,423 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 567,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $175,046,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $286.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

