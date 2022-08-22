CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 17,911.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,987 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.7 %

CDW stock opened at $188.37 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.55.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.