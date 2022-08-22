CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

