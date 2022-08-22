Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Position Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Shares of CHWY opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $4,219,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,643,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 72,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,981,530.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,001.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

