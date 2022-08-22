Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,672.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,415.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,448.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

