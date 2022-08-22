Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

