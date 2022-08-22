Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $47.64 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,514 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $286.15 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.20.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

