Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coty were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Coty by 24.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.65.

Coty Stock Performance

Coty Company Profile

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.00. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.