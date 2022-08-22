CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.83 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.