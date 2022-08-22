Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,824,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after acquiring an additional 639,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $39,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

