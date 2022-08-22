Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Director Sells C$112,000.00 in Stock

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) Director Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$112,000.00.

Lance Tracey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Lance Tracey sold 73,000 shares of Diversified Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$211,700.00.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.81 on Monday. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0183 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

