Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $23,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

