Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,557 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,299.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,299.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,749 shares of company stock worth $4,109,105. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.90. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.