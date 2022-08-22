Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,159,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 664,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 142,143 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 654,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 593,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $749.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

