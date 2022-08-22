Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $82,685.28 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 816 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $82,685.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,803 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $191,785.11.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.21, for a total value of $1,360,940.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 7,801 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $797,184.19.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $95.70 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 29.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,323 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.