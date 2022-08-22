EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Shares of EGP opened at $174.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

