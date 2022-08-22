Edward J. Dulac III Sells 5,135 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:FATE opened at $29.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $76.42.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,026 shares during the period.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.