Edward J. Dulac III Sells 5,135 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $29.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $76.42.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several brokerages have commented on FATE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,026 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.